Financial Comparison: Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) vs. Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

78.3% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Travere Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Trevi Therapeutics has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travere Therapeutics has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Trevi Therapeutics and Travere Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Travere Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Trevi Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,496.81%. Travere Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $32.40, suggesting a potential upside of 15.26%. Given Trevi Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Trevi Therapeutics is more favorable than Travere Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and Travere Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.76 million ($1.78) -0.28 Travere Therapeutics $198.32 million 8.68 -$169.43 million ($4.56) -6.16

Trevi Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Travere Therapeutics. Travere Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trevi Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and Travere Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics N/A -174.53% -86.96% Travere Therapeutics -113.07% -82.45% -34.58%

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics beats Travere Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Thomas R. Sciascia and Jennifer L. Good in March 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.