Financial Contrast: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) versus Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Gladstone Land shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 30.02% 8.76% 4.75% Gladstone Land 2.38% 0.36% 0.14%

Dividends

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 94.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land pays out -154.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Gladstone Land has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Gladstone Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.78 billion 13.24 $533.79 million $4.61 44.35 Gladstone Land $57.03 million 17.70 $4.93 million ($0.35) -84.29

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Gladstone Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 5 6 0 2.55 Gladstone Land 0 4 2 0 2.33

Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus price target of $212.45, indicating a potential upside of 3.92%. Gladstone Land has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.60%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Volatility & Risk

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Gladstone Land on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned. The Non-Same Store and Other segment include recent acquisitions, communities in development or lease-up. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Germantown, TN.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

