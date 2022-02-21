Financial Contrast: Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) versus Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southern First Bancshares and Truist Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Truist Financial 1 7 4 0 2.25

Southern First Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.14%. Truist Financial has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.72%. Given Truist Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Southern First Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Truist Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $122.17 million 3.61 $18.33 million $5.45 10.23 Truist Financial $23.06 billion 3.61 $6.44 billion $4.47 13.94

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares. Southern First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 38.33% 17.58% 1.65% Truist Financial 27.30% 12.36% 1.45%

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services. The Mortgage Banking segment provides mortgage loan origination services for loans that will be sold in the secondary market to investors. The Corporate segment is comprised of compensation and benefits for certain members of management and interest on parent company debt. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, investment advisory services, securities brokerage services, and other financial services.

