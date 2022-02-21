Financial Survey: BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

48.5% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -3.83% 6.78% 3.33% Willis Towers Watson Public 23.88% 15.12% 4.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BRP Group and Willis Towers Watson Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Willis Towers Watson Public 0 2 0 0 2.00

BRP Group presently has a consensus target price of $39.20, indicating a potential upside of 49.50%. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus target price of $245.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.59%. Given BRP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Willis Towers Watson Public.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRP Group and Willis Towers Watson Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $240.92 million 12.21 -$15.70 million ($0.47) -55.79 Willis Towers Watson Public $9.35 billion 3.01 $996.00 million $17.69 12.75

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. BRP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Willis Towers Watson Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats BRP Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.