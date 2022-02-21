FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $17.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $436.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $459.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $373.26 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

