FIO Protocol (FIO) Reaches Market Cap of $41.98 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0882 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.98 million and $5.95 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002114 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003427 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 810,781,758 coins and its circulating supply is 476,145,321 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

