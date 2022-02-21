Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 2,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 7,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FFLWF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fire & Flower to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fire & Flower in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

