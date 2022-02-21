Firo (FIRO) Price Down 17.5% This Week

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Firo has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Firo has a market cap of $43.01 million and $1.81 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $3.33 or 0.00008938 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Firo Coin Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,927,525 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

