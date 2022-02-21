First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of FCR.UN stock opened at C$18.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.11. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$14.77 and a 1 year high of C$19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

