First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.35% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $110,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,171. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

