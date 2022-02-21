First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 109.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY opened at $86.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average of $105.46. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $84.84 and a 12-month high of $119.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

