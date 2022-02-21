First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Stock Position Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 12.35% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $26,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at $518,000.

FVC opened at $35.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

