First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.89 and last traded at $69.21. Approximately 66,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 120,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.37.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.01.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.353 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
