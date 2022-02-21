First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Shares Down 0.7%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.61 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 261,598 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 159,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.441 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.