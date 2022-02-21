First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Shares Down 0.7%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.61 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 261,598 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 159,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.40.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.441 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
