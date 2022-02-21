First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.57% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $30,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,514,000 after purchasing an additional 643,631 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,027,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,409,000 after buying an additional 425,952 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,727,000 after buying an additional 386,532 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,406,000 after buying an additional 320,030 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.17. 270,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,788. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

