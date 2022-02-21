FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will report $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. FirstEnergy posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,212,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

