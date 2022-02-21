FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will report $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. FirstEnergy posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,212,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.38%.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
