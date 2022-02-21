FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $42.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.