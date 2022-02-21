Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,031 shares valued at $16,195,524. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,655,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,977. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.26. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

