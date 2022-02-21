Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172,699 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,031 shares worth $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $94.13 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average of $106.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

