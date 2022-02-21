Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 295.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 395,556 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $26,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,924,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 158,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 228,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after purchasing an additional 180,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.55. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.41%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

