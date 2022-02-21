FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.18. 55,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 60,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 560.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

