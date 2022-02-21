FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Trading Down 0.7%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.71 and last traded at $69.71. 35,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 21,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average is $72.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C J Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 190,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period.

