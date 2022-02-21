FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) shares were down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $168.30 and last traded at $168.43. Approximately 8,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 9,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.73.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period.

