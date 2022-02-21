FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Shares Down 0.5%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.54 and last traded at $55.63. 45,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 103,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFRA. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 19.2% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period.

