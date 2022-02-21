Flow Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $131.83 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.89 billion and approximately $131.83 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.75 or 0.00014773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.63 or 0.06957353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,814.00 or 0.99807574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00048459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051082 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 329,356,498 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.