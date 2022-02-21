Flux Price Down 16.2% This Week (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Flux coin can currently be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00003638 BTC on exchanges. Flux has a market cap of $312.66 million and $29.47 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.47 or 0.00281372 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00075101 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00088858 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002816 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004650 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 227,113,017 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

