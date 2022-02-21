Folgory Coin Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Folgory Coin has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular exchanges. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $25,161.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00036552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00108022 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (CRYPTO:FLG) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Folgory Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folgory Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.