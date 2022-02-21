Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:FMX opened at $77.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average of $80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FMX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after acquiring an additional 173,825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,713,000 after acquiring an additional 135,692 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $9,145,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

