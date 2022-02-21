Font Market Cap Reaches $284,102.22 (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Font coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001526 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Font has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Font has a total market capitalization of $284,102.22 and approximately $1,929.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Font Profile

Font is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

