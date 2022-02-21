FortKnoxster Price Tops $0.0448 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $709,904.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FortKnoxster

FKX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

