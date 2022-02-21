Fractal Market Capitalization Achieves $1.15 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. Fractal has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $90,644.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.0694 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.49 or 0.06955927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,223.73 or 1.00106762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050774 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

