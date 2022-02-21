Freshpet (FRPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $87.84 on Monday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.43.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.36.

In other news, CEO William B. Cyr bought 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 152.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108,775 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.