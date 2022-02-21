FREYR Battery (FREY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:FREY opened at $9.01 on Monday. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FREYR Battery Company Profile
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
