FREYR Battery (FREY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:FREY opened at $9.01 on Monday. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FREY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.