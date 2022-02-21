Frontier (FRONT) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last Week

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $31.14 million and $12.78 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frontier has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00036071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00107694 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,387,500 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.