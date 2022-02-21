FS KKR Capital (FSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 528,206 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,024,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 286,404 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,922,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 194,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57,255 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 33,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

