Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Fulgent Genetics worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after buying an additional 228,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,978,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 81.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $63.85 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $141.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.23.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

