Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Tops $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001313 BTC on major exchanges. Fuse Network has a market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $999,448.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars.

