FY2022 EPS Estimates for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Reduced by KeyCorp

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.31. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,651,000 after purchasing an additional 550,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.