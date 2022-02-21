FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Cut by Analyst

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.55) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.42).

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $34.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $338,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,713 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.