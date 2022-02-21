FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Reduced by National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $3.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.15. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price (up from C$45.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.93.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$33.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$23.29 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.61. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$37.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.32.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

