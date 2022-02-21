FY2022 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Increased by Analyst

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $32.20 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 29.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 11.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

