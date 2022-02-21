FY2022 EPS Estimates for Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $5.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.32. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.71.

HCG stock opened at C$37.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.63. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$29.84 and a 52 week high of C$46.92.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

