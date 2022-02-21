FY2022 EPS Estimates for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Lowered by B. Riley

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SFL in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.95.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DNB Markets lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NYSE:SFL opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SFL has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.89.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SFL by 26.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SFL by 13.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in SFL by 7.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in SFL by 489.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 894,485 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SFL by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 399,099 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. SFL’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

