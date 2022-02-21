FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.82.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $150.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 151.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after acquiring an additional 377,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,888,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 28.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,290,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,862 shares of company stock worth $4,212,352 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

