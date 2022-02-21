FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Issued By Truist Financial

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst A. Hau now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

PINE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $220.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,840,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,179,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

