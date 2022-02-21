FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Community Health Systems in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now anticipates that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.84.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.54. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $10.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 146,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

