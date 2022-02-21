FY2023 EPS Estimates for Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newcrest Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newcrest Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newcrest Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NCMGY stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. Newcrest Mining has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $22.70.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

