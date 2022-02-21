FY2023 EPS Estimates for Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newcrest Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newcrest Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newcrest Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Newcrest Mining Company Profile
Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newcrest Mining (NCMGY)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.