FY2023 EPS Estimates for R1 RCM Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for R1 RCM in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price target on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $26.38 on Monday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

