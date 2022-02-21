FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($7.18) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($6.94). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

SAGE has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

SAGE stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $88.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 55.6% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 99.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $11,377,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 19.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

