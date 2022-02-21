FY2024 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.66.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.61.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$29.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.39. The company has a market cap of C$52.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$22.30 and a one year high of C$30.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

